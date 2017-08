June 29 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc :

* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces delivery of Gener8 Constantine

* Says it took delivery of "ECO" VLCC GENER8 CONSTANTINE on June 27, 2016 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)