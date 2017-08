June 29 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp :

* Lundin mining announces eagle east mineral resource, PEA results and project commencement

* Estimated pre-production capital cost for eagle east is $94.8 million

* Maiden eagle east inferred mineral resource estimate of 1.18 million metric tonnes grading 5.2% ni and 4.3% cu