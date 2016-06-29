BRIEF-Oracle prices $14 bln aggregate principal amount of investment grade notes

June 29 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Prices $14 billion aggregate principal amount of investment grade notes

* Pricing of its sale of $4.25 billion of 1.900% notes due 2021

* Pricing of its sale of $2.5 billion of 2.400% notes due 2023

* Pricing of its sale $3 billion of 2.650% notes due 2026

* Pricing of its sale of $1.25 billion of 3.850% notes due 2036

* Pricing of its sale of $3 billion of 4.000% notes due 2046

* Offering is expected to settle on july 7, 2016