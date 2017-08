June 30 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA :

* Prices its IPO at 53 Swiss francs ($54.10) per share and lists on Six Swiss Exchange

* Will raise gross proceeds from IPO of 148.4 million francs Source text - bit.ly/299yoF1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9797 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)