June 30 (Reuters) - Kappahl Publ Ab

* Sales increased by 5.6 percent in quarter, comparable sales up 4.4 percent

* Q3 operating profit 103 million sek

* Q3 gross margin 64.9 percent

* Reuters poll: average forecast for Kappahl Q3 op profit was 70.3 million sek, gross margin 62.4 percent