a year ago
BRIEF-UK's 3i says no plans to sell or IPO Dutch retailer Action
June 30, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's 3i says no plans to sell or IPO Dutch retailer Action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc :

* Since publication of 3i group plc's ("3i" or " group") financial results for year to 31 march 2016, 3i has received a number of approaches in respect of action, group's largest portfolio investment.

* Board of 3i has decided to increase book value of its investment in action to £1,464 million 1 after liquidity discount as at 30 june 2016 (31 march 2016: £902 million)

* 3I is actively engaged in further development of action and is not intending to sell its investment or organise a flotation of action in near future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
