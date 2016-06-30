FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Expansion of the support of Fonciere de Paris shareholders to Eurosic offer
June 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Expansion of the support of Fonciere de Paris shareholders to Eurosic offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Eurosic Sa :

* Expansion of the support of Fonciere de Paris shareholders to Eurosic offer

* 3 shareholders have confirmed their intention to bring their shares to the Eurosic offer

* 4 shareholders represented at supervisory board of Fonciere de Paris have expressed their intention to bring their shares to the Eurosic offer

* Taking into account the current 26.64 pct stake held by Eurosic, those intentions will bring the Eurosic stake in Fonciere de Paris to more than 73.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
