BRIEF-Expansion of the support of Fonciere de Paris shareholders to Eurosic offer

June 30 (Reuters) - Eurosic Sa :

* Expansion of the support of Fonciere de Paris shareholders to Eurosic offer

* 3 shareholders have confirmed their intention to bring their shares to the Eurosic offer

* 4 shareholders represented at supervisory board of Fonciere de Paris have expressed their intention to bring their shares to the Eurosic offer

* Taking into account the current 26.64 pct stake held by Eurosic, those intentions will bring the Eurosic stake in Fonciere de Paris to more than 73.6 pct