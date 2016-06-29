FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regions Financial announces CCAR results
June 29, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regions Financial announces CCAR results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp

* Regions Financial Corp announces CCAR results

* Federal Reserve indicated it does not object to company's capital plan and proposed capital actions for Q3 of 2016

* Regions may undertake as outlined in its capital plan include repurchase of up to $640 million in common shares

* Continuing $0.065 quarterly common stock dividend which Regions' board of directors approved in May

* Capital plan also provides potential for a dividend increase beginning in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
