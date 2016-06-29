FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by 10 pct
June 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by 10 percent and buy back up to $3.3 billion of common shares through q2 2017

* Plan included: increasing company's quarterly dividend to 32 cents per share beginning with Q3 2016

* Board of governors of federal reserve system did not object to its capital plan submitted on april 5, 2016

* Plan enables the co to repurchase up to $4.4 billion of common shares in 2016 and up to an additional $1.7 billion in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

