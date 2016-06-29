FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaspan acquires two newbuilding vessels and associated 17-year charters for $195.6 mln
June 29, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seaspan acquires two newbuilding vessels and associated 17-year charters for $195.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp

* Seaspan acquires two newbuilding vessels and associated 17-year charters for $195.6 million

* Vessels will commence 17-year bareboat charters with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. upon deliveries

* Seaspan will assume a total of approximately $88.1 million in remaining instalments under shipbuilding contracts for vessels

* Balance under Seaspan's demand loan with GCI will be reduced by $107.5 million to fund remainder of purchase price

* Has entered into a 17-year lease financing arrangement with an asian-based leasing company with total commitments of approximately $168 million

* Acquisition, related financing expected to be accretive to Seaspan's earnings per share and distributable cash flow once vessels are delivered

* Two vessels are sister ships to three vessels seaspan has scheduled for delivery in 2017 and chartered to MSC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

