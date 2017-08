June 29 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: overcapacity weighs on china bank operating environment

* Fitch - Over-Capacity and over-leverage remain significant challenges for Chinese steel industry

* Fitch - Expects steel sector to continue relying on commercial paper refinancing

* Fitch - High levels of indebtedness in industrial sectors facing overcapacity will weighs negatively on operating environment for Chinese banks

