June 30 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Kiadis Pharma's orphan drug designation for ATIR101 further expanded to include treatment in a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

* Announces that its lead product, ATIR101, has been granted an expansion to its existing orphan drug designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)