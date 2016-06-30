FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Legal & General's retirement business books 4 billion stg H1 sales
June 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Legal & General's retirement business books 4 billion stg H1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Legal & General books £4.0bn of retirement new business sales in h1 2016, as lifetime mortgages overtake individual annuities

* New bulk annuity transactions totalling c.£250m were executed in June, minimal disruption caused by uncertainties over the EU Referendum.

* Following £2.9bn aegon back-book transaction in may, this brings bulk annuity business executed in h1 2016 to £3.6bn, over £1bn ahead of full year bulk annuity sales figure of £2.4bn for 2015.

* Lifetime mortgage sales have exceeded £200m in H1 2016, surpassed the full year comparator for 2015 than our individual annuity sales in H1 2016.

* Says expects trend to accelerate as more baby boomers retire and choose to access their housing wealth to help fund their retirement, instead of buying an individual annuity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

