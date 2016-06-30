FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Motoring group AA to sell Irish business to Carlyle fund
June 30, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Motoring group AA to sell Irish business to Carlyle fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - AA Plc :

* To sell Irish business and operations to Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund, L.P. (CCI) and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners Ii, L.P.

* Deal for a cash consideration payable at completion of eur 156.6m

* AA intends to use net cash proceeds for partial repayment of its debt

* Will enter into a long term ongoing services agreement which will preserve current trading arrangements between AA and AA Ireland

* Dean Street Advisers acted as advisers to aa on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

