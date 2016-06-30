FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien says transaction strengthens company's equity base
June 30, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien says transaction strengthens company's equity base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Tag Immobilien AG

* Says offers early conversion to holders of 2012/2019 convertible bonds

* Says agreed to offer early conversion for all outstanding 5.50% convertible bonds

* Says conversion offer has nominal value of eur 74.5 million and a maturity of june 2019

* Says offer includes a cash payment

* Says cash payment would amount to about eur 9.5 million in event of early conversion

* Says transaction strengthens company's equity base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

