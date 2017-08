June 30 (Reuters) - Sdiptech publ AB :

* Signed agreement to acquire all shares in Cliff Models AB

* Cliff Models net sales in 2015 amounted to about 64 million Swedish crowns ($7.55 million) Source text for Eikon:

