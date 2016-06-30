FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freedom Property says not in position to distribute provisional FY statements
June 30, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freedom Property says not in position to distribute provisional FY statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Freedom Property Fund Ltd

* Is not yet in a position to distribute provisional annual financial statements in respect of its financial year ended 28 February 2016

* Delay in distribution of provisional results is consequent to unavailability of certain information relating to period under review

* Anticipates being in a position to release provisional results within a reasonable period of information being received

* At which time board will request a lifting of suspension of trading in company's securities from JSE

* Trading in securities of company will be suspended by JSE limited ( "JSE") with effect from commencement of market tomorrow, Friday, 1 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
