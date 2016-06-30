FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Tribunal approves AB InBev, SABMiller deal
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 8:20 AM / in a year

BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Tribunal approves AB InBev, SABMiller deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - SA’s Competition Tribunal

* Approves Anheuser-Busch InBev merger with SABMiller with attached conditions

* Conditions are for the most part similar to those proposed by the Competition Commission in its recommendation

* Material change to condition relates to the mechanism for the timing and mechanics of the disposal of the SABMiller interest in Distell

* Material changes to the conditions relate to access rights of rivals to fridge space supplied to outlets by the merged firm

* Tribunal will be providing reasons for its approval in due course

* Materail changes also relate to supply conditions of input suppliers, particularly in respect of barley farmers

* Evergreen restriction on merger related retrenchments whilst retained has been clarified

* Materail changes also relate to provision relating to an employee share scheme known as Zenzele that has been removed at the request of both parties

* Material changes to the access of competitors to metal bottle crowns supplied by the SABMiller controlled entity Coleus packing

* Provision on merger related retrenchments shifts burden to employee after a period of 5 year, of proving that retrenchment is result of merger Further company coverage:

