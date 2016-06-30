FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB InBev comments on SABMiller deal clearance in South Africa
June 30, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AB InBev comments on SABMiller deal clearance in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* Clearance decision in south africa

* Anheuser-Busch InBev welcomes clearance decision in South Africa for proposed combination with SABMiller

* Confirms that AB InBev is well on track to close combination in second half of 2016

* Competition Tribunal's approval represents conclusion of merger approval process in South Africa

* AB InBev has now obtained approval in 16 jurisdictions

* In remaining jurisdictions where regulatory clearance is still pending, AB InBev will continue to engage proactively with relevant authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

