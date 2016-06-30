FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Media Online A/S invests in Lix Technologies ApS
June 30, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-North Media Online A/S invests in Lix Technologies ApS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* North Media Online A/S invests in Lix Technologies Aps

* Invests total of 18 million Danish crowns ($2.69 million) in 20 stake in Lix Technologies

* Says earnings expectations for financial year 2016 remain unchanged

* Lix Technologies operates platform www.lix.com which gives students access to books that can be bought at lower prices than via usual channels and where they can take and share notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6839 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

