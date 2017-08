June 30 (Reuters) - Elexxion AG :

* Forecast 2016: sales increase to 2.16 million euros ($2.40 million) and net loss of 320,000 euros expected

* FY revenue increase by 6 percent to 1.817 million euros (2014: 1.715 million euros)

* FY EBIT improved to minus 527,000 euros (2014: minus 625,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)