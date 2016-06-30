FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot wins over EUR 100 million contractor agreement
June 30, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot wins over EUR 100 million contractor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Wins over 100 million euro ($111.09 million) contractor agreement for expansion of centre of Tapiola

* Contract will increase value of SRV's order backlog to about 2 billion euros

* In Ainoa's third and final construction phase, new business building will be built in central Tapiola, complemented by two new blocks of Kirjokansi flats

* SRV is also in charge of Merituulentie's connecting bus terminal under Ainoa shopping centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

