June 30 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA :

* Medistim's technology has achieved reimbursement in Japan

* Valid from April 1, 2016, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan approved a reimbursement of YEN 25,000 [EUR 225] when blood flow of the graft is controlled, using either transit time flow measurement or high-resolution epicardial ultrasonography intraoperatively

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)