a year ago
BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri FY EBITDA up 17.8 pct
#Beverages - Brewers
June 30, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri FY EBITDA up 17.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S :

* FY net sales 1.38 billion Danish crowns ($206.69 million) versus 1.37 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA up 17.8 pct at 152.5 million crowns

* Says improvement in earnings is satisfactory

* Says earnings are up thanks to positive development in business, including increased sales of specialty products and sale of group's own brands, which contributed with good margins

* Sees 2016/17 result before tax at 65 million - 75 million crowns

* Sees 2016/17 EBITDA of about 160 million - 170 million crowns

* Proposes FY dividend of 2.00 crowns per share Source text: bit.ly/292jhte Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6767 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
