June 30 (Reuters) - Shire Plc

* Reg-Shire plc: top-line results for phase 2 trial of shp607

* Study did not meet its primary endpoint, secondary endpoint of time to discharge from neonatal intensive care was not met

* Expects to begin discussions with regulatory authorities about phase 3 clinical program focusing on clinically relevant complications of prematurity