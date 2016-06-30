FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalyst Paper's principal shareholders, KGI enter deal to buy Catalyst Paper
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catalyst Paper's principal shareholders, KGI enter deal to buy Catalyst Paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper Corp

* Catalyst Paper Corp's 4 largest shareholders, controlling about 79% shares, entered into support agreement with kejriwal group international

* "company is not a party to support agreement, nor has it been a party to discussions that led to it"

* Principal securityholders have committed to support and vote in favour of a transaction

* Board has not yet entered into any discussions regarding potential transaction with KGI or agreed to contemplated process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

