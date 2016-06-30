FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-News Corp, Wireless agree on terms of cash offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - News Corp

* Offer values entire existing issued and to be issued share capital of Wireless at approximately £220.3 million

* Offer represents a premium of approximately 70.3 percent over closing price of 185 pence per wireless share on 29 June 2016

* Wireless shareholders will receive, for each Wireless share held, 315 pence in cash

* Has received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer from Jo Hambro, GVQ Investment Management in respect of a total of 7.7 million wireless shares

* Received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer from Jo Hambro, GVQ Investment Management in respect of a total of 7.7 million wireless shares

* Wireless directors, who have been so advised by Numis, consider financial terms of offer to be fair and reasonable

* Wireless directors intend to recommend, agreed to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of about 0.67 per cent

* Offer values entire existing issued and to be issued share capital of Wireless at approximately £220.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

