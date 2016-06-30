BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources says will sell Venezuelan assets

June 30 (Reuters) - Harvest Natural Resources Inc
* Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Venezuela
* CT Energy will acquire HNR Energia's 51% interest in Harvest-Vinccler Dutch Holding B.V.
* At closing of deal, Harvest will repay all remaining outstanding debt held by CT Energy in excess of $30 million cancelled at closing
* Going forward, Harvest's primary asset would be its oil and gas interests in Gabon and cash
* Availability of financing is not a condition to transaction
* CT Energy or affiliate will deliver to co $80 million cash, $12 million 6-month 11% note payable by CT Energy or such affiliate
* Expects to issue additional debt to CT Energy of $2 million a month between now and closing
* After giving effect to transaction, harvest would cease to have a presence in Venezuela
* Harvest will also continue to seek opportunities to sell its Gabon assets