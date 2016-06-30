FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources says will sell Venezuelan assets
June 30, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources says will sell Venezuelan assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Harvest Natural Resources Inc

* Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Venezuela

* CT Energy will acquire HNR Energia's 51% interest in Harvest-Vinccler Dutch Holding B.V.

* At closing of deal, Harvest will repay all remaining outstanding debt held by CT Energy in excess of $30 million cancelled at closing

* Going forward, Harvest's primary asset would be its oil and gas interests in Gabon and cash

* Availability of financing is not a condition to transaction

* CT Energy or affiliate will deliver to co $80 million cash, $12 million 6-month 11% note payable by CT Energy or such affiliate

* Expects to issue additional debt to CT Energy of $2 million a month between now and closing

* After giving effect to transaction, harvest would cease to have a presence in Venezuela

* Harvest will also continue to seek opportunities to sell its Gabon assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

