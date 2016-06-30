FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's energy department to investigate SFF's offer for Chevron assets
June 30, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's energy department to investigate SFF's offer for Chevron assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - S.Africa's Department Of Energy

* Notes with concern concern the reports regarding the SFF's expression of interest in the Chevron assets

* An offer to purchase by an entity of the Department Of Energy requires express consent from the Minister Of Energy as the ultimate shareholder representative

* This consent was neither sought nor obtained

* Minister of energy, director general will initiate thorough investigation in consultation with both CEF and the SFF Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
