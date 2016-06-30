BRIEF-S.Africa's energy department to investigate SFF's offer for Chevron assets

June 30 (Reuters) - S.Africa's Department Of Energy

* Notes with concern concern the reports regarding the SFF's expression of interest in the Chevron assets

* An offer to purchase by an entity of the Department Of Energy requires express consent from the Minister Of Energy as the ultimate shareholder representative

* This consent was neither sought nor obtained

* Minister of energy, director general will initiate thorough investigation in consultation with both CEF and the SFF