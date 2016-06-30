FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb, Psioxus Therapeutics announce immuno-oncology clinical collaboration
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb, Psioxus Therapeutics announce immuno-oncology clinical collaboration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers squibb and psioxus therapeutics announce immuno-oncology clinical collaboration to evaluate the combination of opdivo and enadenotucirev

* Myers Squibb co says under terms of this agreement, bristol-myers squibb will make a one-time upfront payment of $10 million to psioxus

* Myers Squibb Co - bristol-myers squibb will make a one-time upfront payment of $10 million to psioxus, and parties will share development costs

* Says Psioxus will be responsible for conducting phase 1 study with patient recruitment expected to start in q3 of 2016

* Bristol-Myers squibb will have a time-limited right of exclusive negotiation for commercial rights to enadenotucirev

* Myers - both Co's also investigating other immune system pathways in treatment of cancer including ctla-4, cd-137, kir, slamf7, pd-1, gitr, csf1r, ido and lag-3

* Myers Squibb - Co's will work exclusively with each other on anti-pd-1/pd-l1 antagonist antibody and enadenotucirev combination regimens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.