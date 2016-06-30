BRIEF-KKR's new mid-year report discusses global macro trends

June 30 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP

* New mid-year report discusses global macro trends

* KKR's Henry Mcvey says "despite negative overhang of Brexit, we are not yet calling for a recession and/or bear market"

* KKR releases Adult Swim only: mid-year update, a new mid-year global macro trends report by Henry Mcvey

* Henry Mcvey says "we no longer see any rate increases in 2016, which also has implications for U.S. dollar"

* KKR's Henry Mcvey says "we continue to favor real assets with yield and growth, but we also think that certain commodities are bottoming"

* Henry Mcvey says "seeing a major spike in opportunities in Mezzanine and asset-based lending areas of global economy, Europe in particular"