a year ago
BRIEF-Beige Holdings says CEO Raoof Jagot to change role to financial director
June 30, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beige Holdings says CEO Raoof Jagot to change role to financial director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Beige Holdings Ltd

* Current chief executive officer, Raoof Jagot will change his role to that of financial director of group effective of 1 July 2016.

* Jagot has been handling financial functions of group following resignation of previous financial director earlier in year

* NMI (Gora) Abdoola, executive chairman will reassume joint role of chief executive officer on same date

* Akram sultan will remain as lead independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

