a year ago
BRIEF-Superior Plus terminates arrangement agreement with Canexus
June 30, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus terminates arrangement agreement with Canexus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior plus announces the termination of the arrangement agreement with canexus

* Says parties have failed to reach agreement on terms that would allow transaction to proceed

* Among other things, superior had sought to get canexus to remedy breach of certain provisions of agreement

* Had requested canexus extend outside date of june 29, 2016 to provide sufficient time to respond to legal proceedings commenced by ftc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
