BRIEF-Superior Plus terminates arrangement agreement with Canexus

June 30 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior plus announces the termination of the arrangement agreement with canexus

* Says parties have failed to reach agreement on terms that would allow transaction to proceed

* Among other things, superior had sought to get canexus to remedy breach of certain provisions of agreement

* Had requested canexus extend outside date of june 29, 2016 to provide sufficient time to respond to legal proceedings commenced by ftc