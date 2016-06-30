FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Calico shareholders approve business combination with Paramount Gold
June 30, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calico shareholders approve business combination with Paramount Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Calico Resources Corp

* Calico shareholders approve business combination

* Says shareholders have overwhelmingly approved proposed business combination with Paramount Gold Nevada Corp

* Says special resolution authorizing arrangement was approved by approximately 97.41 pct of shareholders of Calico

* Calico Resources Corp says arrangement has been overwhelmingly approved by shareholders of Paramount at a special meeting held on June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
