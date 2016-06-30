FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fibrocell to wind-down azficel-T operations at its Exton, PA facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science

* Says it determined on on June 29 to wind-down azficel-T operations at its Exton, PA facility and reduce workforce that supports such operations

* In connection with this reduction, 24 positions are being eliminated, primarily in areas of manufacturing and quality operations

* Time termination costs ranging from about $0.3 to $0.4 million

* Says termination costs will be paid in third and fourth quarters of 2016

* Co also expects to incur other cash expenditures in Q3 & Q4 of 2016 related to wind-down of its azficel-T operations but cannot estimate them at this time

* Says determined that its intangible assets, which represent R&D assets related to co's primary study on azficel-T, had become fully impaired

* Accordingly, a non-cash impairment charge of about $3.9 million will be recorded for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/2984m53 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

