BRIEF-Innvest REIT to buy Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel

June 30 (Reuters) - Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust

* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust announces agreement to acquire Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel

* Purchase price of $90.0 million

* Deal price to be funded by first mortgage financing of 45% to 50%, cash on hand, proceeds from planned asset sales

* Innvest Real Estate says has entered into agreement with Oxford Properties Group to acquire leasehold interest in Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel