a year ago
BRIEF-Innvest REIT to buy Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel
June 30, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innvest REIT to buy Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust

* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust announces agreement to acquire Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel

* Purchase price of $90.0 million

* Deal price to be funded by first mortgage financing of 45% to 50%, cash on hand, proceeds from planned asset sales

* Innvest Real Estate says has entered into agreement with Oxford Properties Group to acquire leasehold interest in Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
