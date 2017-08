June 30 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc to sell three brands to Moberg Pharma AB

* Entered into an agreement for sale of three of its non-core over-the-counter healthcare products to Moberg Pharma for $40.0 million in cash