a year ago
BRIEF-Transcanada says conditions for acquisition of Columbia Pipeline have been satisfied
June 30, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transcanada says conditions for acquisition of Columbia Pipeline have been satisfied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Columbia pipeline group

* Says Transcanada reinstates common share issuance from treasury under dividend reinvestment plan

* Transcanada says board has approved issuance of common shares from treasury at a two per cent discount under Transcanada's dividend reinvestment plan

* Says amounts reinvested will be utilized to assist in funding company's $25 billion near-term growth program

* Says has a bridge-term loan credit facility in place for up to US$6.9 billion with a syndicate of lenders for a period of 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
