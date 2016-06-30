FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P - Monsanto Co. outlook revised to negative on weak earnings; 'BBB+' rating affirmed
June 30, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P - Monsanto Co. outlook revised to negative on weak earnings; 'BBB+' rating affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - S&P On Monsanto

* S&P - Monsanto Co. outlook revised to negative on weak earnings; 'BBB+' rating affirmed

* S&P On Monsanto - Negative outlook reflects ongoing volatility which has reduced the predictability around earnings

* S&P On Monsanto - Key credit metric of FFO to total debt may be weaker than 30% on a weighted average basis

* S&P On Monsanto - Outlook reflecting an at-least 1 in 3 chance that uncertainty in agricultural markets could result in credit metrics that are weak Source - bit.ly/298x03w (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
