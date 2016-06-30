FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Global Self Storage and certain subsidiaries enter loan agreement - SEC filing
June 30, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Global Self Storage and certain subsidiaries enter loan agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Global Self Storage Inc

* On June 24, 2016, certain subsidiaries of co entered into a loan agreement and other related agreements - SEC filing

* Global Self Storage Inc says under loan agreement, subsidiaries are borrowing from lender in principal amount of $20 million pursuant to a promissory note

* Global Self Storage Inc says promissory note bears an interest rate equal to 4.192 pct per annum and is due to mature on July 1, 2036 Source: (1.usa.gov/295RNnE ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
