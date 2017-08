June 30 (Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Acquired apartments for a total of 6.7 million euros ($7.4 million)

* Impact of transactions and change in fair value of investment properties in April-May to Q2 profit is estimated to about +1 million euros

