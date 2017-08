June 30 (Reuters) - Moody's on PREPA

* Moody's Says Puerto Rico Energy Commission's Approval To Prepa For A Base Rate increase is credit positive for prepa's bondholders

* Approvals provide prepa with increased revenue, indicate strong regulatory support for restructuring plans

* Approvals also improve the prospects of an organized debt restructuring

* Puerto rico energy commission's approval for base-rate increase should help stabilize utility's longer-term financial position