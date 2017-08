June 30 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Has bought property in Lillänge trading area in Östersund at a net price of 136.5 million Swedish crowns ($16.1 million)

* Fully leased property of nearly 7800 square meters has annual rental value of 10.4 million crowns

