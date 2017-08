June 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing Co says three new orders for the week through June 28

* Says three new orders from Okay Airways Company Limited for three 737s

* Boeing Co says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by three for the week through June 28