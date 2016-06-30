FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NOS contracts two commercial paper programmes and issues bond
June 30, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NOS contracts two commercial paper programmes and issues bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - NOS SGPS SA :

* Says it has issued 60 million euro ($66.3 million) floating rate notes due June 30, 2023, organized and placed by ING

* Says it has contracted two new commercial paper lines with Caixa Geral de Depositos/Caixa Banco de Investimento and Banco Santander Totta SA, totaling 20 million euros each, with maturity in June 2021

* Says with these transactions it is fully financed until the second half of 2017

Source text: bit.ly/29dUDdb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

