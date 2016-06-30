FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers long-term rating on supranational institution the European Union to 'AA' on Brexit referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - S&P on EU:

* Long-Term rating on supranational institution the European Union lowered to 'AA' on Brexit referendum; outlook stable

* Reassessed opinion of cohesion within the EU, which now consider to be a neutral rather than positive rating factor

* Rating action stems from view that U.K. Government's declared intention to leave the union lessens the supranational's fiscal flexibility

* Stable outlook reflects opinion that rounded average GDP-weighted rating on EU's budgetary contributors will stabilize for next two years

* Revenue forecasting, long-term capital planning, and adjustments to key financial buffers of EU will be subject to greater uncertainty

* Lowering long-term rating on the supranational European Union to 'AA' from 'AA+' and affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating Source text (bit.ly/29cT28A)

