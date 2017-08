June 30 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Intends to raise r1.2 billion, through a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer to part settle purchase consideration of acquisitions.

* ABSA bank limited and HSBC bank plc have committed to fully underwrite rights offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)