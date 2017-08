June 30 (Reuters) - Quest Holdings SA :

* Its unit Quest Energy Sa Mortgage sells its 50 percent stake in Anemopyli SA for 2.2 million euros

* Sale to affect company's consolidated financial results for H1 with profit of about 800,000 euros ($887,840.00) net Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)