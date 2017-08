June 30 (Reuters) - Stern Immobilien AG :

* FY 2015 consolidated net loss of 2.9 million euros (loss $3.22 million)versus loss 2.6 million euros a year earlier

* Expects to significantly improve earnings in 2016 at group level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)