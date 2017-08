June 30 (Reuters) - Warehouses Estates Belgium Sca

* H1 net income 6.8 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago

* Fair value of portfolio at march 31 eur 214 million, up 9 percent

* H1 occupancy rate 95.4 pct versus 96.3 pct year ago

* Sees increase in rental revenue in 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29566Io Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)